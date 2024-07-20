 Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 20, 2024, is 29.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 32.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 21, 2024 30.99 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 22, 2024 28.6 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 23, 2024 25.26 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 24, 2024 23.88 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 25, 2024 24.12 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 27.66 °C Light rain
July 27, 2024 28.85 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on July 20, 2024
Follow Us On