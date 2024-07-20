Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 20, 2024, is 29.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 32.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 21, 2024
|30.99 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 22, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 23, 2024
|25.26 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 24, 2024
|23.88 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 25, 2024
|24.12 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|28.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
