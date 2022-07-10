FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.
The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Further, the FIR by the complainant states that the sums of money amassed by her & other trustees were used for political & ‘anti-national agenda’, ANI reported.
The FIR comes days after Patkar faced massive protests at Dhinkia village in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, where a protest over a JSW steel project had erupted, as locals asked her to go back while she tried to make her way to the residence of a jailed protester, PTI had reported.
Patkar, along with those accompanying her, had to return from the site of the protest on Monday as villagers thwarted her entry to Dhinkia – which is also the epicenter of the anti-displacement movement against South Korean steel major POSCO.
Debendra Swain, an activist who had spearheaded protests against the JSW steel project over concerns of displacement, was arrested in January amid clashes between the police and the demonstrators.
Patkar, talking to reporters, said that she wanted to meet the family members of Swain, but a section of locals claimed that the team of activists was there to seek feedback from them about the JSW project.
-
Haryana: Two suppliers arrested with illegal weapons from Palwal
Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Palwal with 35 countrymade pistols, six desi kattas and 11 magazines, officials said on Sunday. The accused are Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, both natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh. A police spokesperson said as per the accused, they had procured illegal weapons from Barwani and were planning to supply these to locals criminals in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas.
-
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
-
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
-
Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner. Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
-
BMC scraps tender for ₹44cr aquarium at Byculla zoo
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has scrapped the contentious ₹44-crore tenders that were floated for the construction of a state-of-the-art aquarium at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan or Byculla Zoo. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project was scrapped because the BMC has already received a go-ahead from the state government for building an aquarium and marine research centre at the Worli on a plot occupied by government dairy.
