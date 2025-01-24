Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: Response inadequate: NC MLA Choudhary over Badhaal crisis

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 24, 2025 07:54 AM IST

NC MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary accuses Jammu GMC principal of patient transfer issues, citing a health crisis in Badhaal, while GMC denies allegations.

Javaid Iqbal Choudhary has accused the Jammu GMC principal of not transferring patients to Chandigarh, latter denies allegations, claims PGIMER in Chandigarh conveyed its inability to accept children citing non-availability of beds

Security personnel keep vigil in Badhaal village of Rajouri district. (PTI file)
Security personnel keep vigil in Badhaal village of Rajouri district. (PTI file)

Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, National Conference (NC) MLA from the Budhal assembly constituency, on Thursday said that dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir, communication gap and lieutenant governor (LG) calling shots in the bureaucracy were responsible for the staggered and inadequate response of the government to a serious and alarming health crisis of Badhaal village. He appealed to the Centre to declare Badhaal health crisis a national health emergency.

Addressing mediapersons at Rajouri, Choudhary said, “IAF provided a chopper for airlifting three sisters from Rajouri to Jammu on Wednesday. Though they had to be evacuated to PGIMER in Chandigarh, they were retained at the Jammu GMC due to dual power system in J&K.”

“Requisite arrangements were not done for an air-ambulance to take patients to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. While chief minister does not have full authority, IAS officers are under LG’s control. Therefore, system didn’t respond the way we wanted it to,” he said.

The MLA also slammed Jammu GMC principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta, claiming he had an ego clash with PGIMER authorities. “He told us that the PGIMER does not have beds and ventilators,” he said while claiming that PGIMER authorities informed him that they had kept beds and were waiting for the patients (three sisters).

However, Dr Gupta said that the GMC authorities contacted with the PGIMER. “Despite repeated requests and in the best interest of sick patients, the PGIMER administration conveyed their inability to accept the children citing non-availability of beds,” he stated.

“Considering the critical situation, the children were immediately shifted to the SMGS Hospital, Jammu, where experts shifted them to the isolation ward and started the appropriate treatment,” he said, adding that a child’s condition deteriorated, and she was immediately put on ventilator and necessary interventions were started. “Timely and high-end interventions available in the ICU actually changed any adverse outcome which could have happened if the children were enroute to PGIMER Chandigarh,” he added.

Further, the attending doctors are in touch with their counterparts at PGIMER and are sharing medical updates on patients admitted at the PGIMER and the Jammu GMC.

Meanwhile, Choudhary also said that home minister’s central team has lifted samples which are still lying in Rajouri. “The samples should have been airlifted to reputed research labs on priority for tests,” he said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On