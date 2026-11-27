Kharar is expected to receive drinking water from Kajauli Waterworks soon, following a meeting between Punjab youth development board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy and deputy commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Thursday.

Parminder Singh Goldy said the project would improve the availability of drinking water and provide relief to residents. (HT File) more less

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The meeting, held at the DC office, focused on improving the town’s water supply and reviewing ongoing and proposed development works in the Kharar assembly constituency.

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Officials discussed the arrangements for starting the supply from Kajauli Waterworks to Kharar. Goldy said the project would improve the availability of drinking water and provide relief to residents.

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure projects in different parts of the constituency and issues faced by residents. Discussions were held with officials of the concerned departments on completing development works within stipulated timelines and addressing public grievances.

Goldy said improving basic amenities and ensuring overall development of the constituency were among his priorities. He described the proposed water supply from Kajauli as an important step towards improving facilities for Kharar residents.

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{{^usCountry}} Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmeet Singh, municipal council executive officer Ashok Pathria and other officials attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmeet Singh, municipal council executive officer Ashok Pathria and other officials attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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