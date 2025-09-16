Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kuno National Park: India-born cheetah dies after suspected leopard encounter

ByShruti Tomar
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 08:45 am IST

Kuno National Park now has 25 cheetahs, nine adults (six females and three males), and 16 Indian born.

A 20-month-old female cheetah, born in India, was found dead on Monday evening at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur following a suspected encounter with a leopard, forest officials said.

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI File Photo)
A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI File Photo)

If verified by the post mortem report, this would mark the first recorded cheetah death due to a leopard attack in the park, said a senior forest official who didn’t wish to be named.

On Monday evening at around 06.30pm, forest officials found the carcass of one of four cubs born to Jwala, a cheetah translocated from Africa. She had been released into the wild along with her three siblings and mother Jwala on February 21, 2025.

She got separated from her mother over a month ago and had recently parted ways with her siblings.

Cheetah Project field director Uttam Sharma confirmed the death and said, “Preliminary injury marks suggested the sub-adult cub died following a fight with a leopard. Further details will be known after the PM report is received.”

In response, forest officials have intensified monitoring of three other sub-adult cheetahs of Asha and the remaining three of Jwala. These six sub-adult cheetahs have been roaming independently in different directions for the past one month, raising concerns about their safety.

Kuno now has 25 cheetahs, nine adults (six females and three males), and 16 Indian born.

Out of total cubs born in India, 11 were in the wild for the past eight-nine months. Now, 10 cheetahs have left while six were in a soft release enclosure with their mothers Gamini and Veera after their birth in February and April this year.

News / Cities / Bhopal / Kuno National Park: India-born cheetah dies after suspected leopard encounter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On