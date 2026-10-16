Ludhiana: Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal takes charge as PAU’s 12th VC

Agricultural scientist and horticulturist Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday assumed charge as the 12th vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), bringing nearly 31 years of experience in agricultural research, education and extension to the top post.

Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal has led six research projects, published 189 works, including 81 research papers, says varsity. (HT Photo)

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Born into a rural family in Mansa district, Dhaliwal has remained closely connected with Punjab’s farming community. A specialist in horticulture, particularly fruit science, he has worked to improve fruit varieties and promote crop diversification.

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During his career at PAU, he served as dean of the College of Agriculture from 2013 to 2017, additional director of research (horticulture) and director of extension education. As dean, he introduced five academic programmes, expanded student intake, initiated the Institute of Agriculture at Bathinda and established a competitive examination guidance and counselling cell, the university stated.

His research contributions include 28 recommendations incorporated into PAU’s Package of Practices and the development of 11 fruit varieties, including low-seeded PAU Kinnow-1. He has published 189 works, including 81 research papers, and led six research projects. His initiatives also helped establish a leaf analysis laboratory and a nationally accredited virus-free nursery at the university.

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{{^usCountry}} As director of extension education, he helped organise 11 Kisan Melas, 155 field days, 780 training camps and 278 vocational training programmes to connect scientific research with farmers’ needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As director of extension education, he helped organise 11 Kisan Melas, 155 field days, 780 training camps and 278 vocational training programmes to connect scientific research with farmers’ needs. {{/usCountry}}

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His international research experience includes advanced work on citrus improvement at the University of Florida, the US. He has also collaborated with institutions in Australia and the US and contributed to academic initiatives of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

After assuming office, Dhaliwal called on PAU’s scientists, teachers, researchers and non-teaching staff to work collectively to strengthen the university’s legacy of scientific excellence and service to farmers. He stressed the need for purposeful research and collaborative efforts to address emerging agricultural challenges and improve farm livelihoods.

Registrar Sukhjeet Pal Singh, estate officer Tejinder Singh Riar, PAUTA president HS Kingra, representatives of the non-teaching employees’ union, and university deans and directors welcomed the new vice-chancellor.

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