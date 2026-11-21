A 10-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by a neighbour in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district following a dispute over bursting firecrackers after Diwali, with the accused shifting the child’s body between locations for five days to evade detection and even joining the family’s search efforts, police said on Friday.

Kamlesh Ahirwar was arrested for allegedly strangling 10-year-old Abhishek in Damoh; police said he moved the body between fields for four days. more less

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Police on Friday arrested Kamlesh Ahirwar in connection with the murder of Abhishek Ahirwar, a resident of Guda village.

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Superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said the neighbour had learned methods of avoiding arrest from watching the television crime series CID.

“Abhishek went missing from his home on the evening of November 10. His family searched extensively before lodging a missing person’s complaint at Tejgarh police station. During the search, Kamlesh allegedly joined relatives and villagers in looking for the child, while secretly concealing the body,” SP Kaladgi said.

Police officers said Kamlesh lured Abhishek to a field on the pretext of offering him something to eat or drink and strangled him. To avoid suspicion, he allegedly moved the body from one field to another every night for four days. When the body began decomposing, he dumped it in a field, from where police recovered it on November 16,” SP Kaladgi added.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that a day before the murder, Kamlesh had burst firecrackers outside Abhishek’s house. “The child allegedly objected and used abusive language, angering the accused. Acting on evidence gathered during the probe, police interrogated him. He tried to misguide police but on Friday, Kamlesh confessed to the crime. He had been planning the murder since that incident,” said the SP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that a day before the murder, Kamlesh had burst firecrackers outside Abhishek’s house. “The child allegedly objected and used abusive language, angering the accused. Acting on evidence gathered during the probe, police interrogated him. He tried to misguide police but on Friday, Kamlesh confessed to the crime. He had been planning the murder since that incident,” said the SP. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also found that the two families had been involved in a land dispute for nearly four years. The accused lives near the victim’s residence.

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to one day of police custody for further interrogation.