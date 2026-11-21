A 10-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by a neighbour in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district following a dispute over bursting firecrackers after Diwali, with the accused shifting the child’s body between locations for five days to evade detection and even joining the family’s search efforts, police said on Friday.
Police on Friday arrested Kamlesh Ahirwar in connection with the murder of Abhishek Ahirwar, a resident of Guda village.
Superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said the neighbour had learned methods of avoiding arrest from watching the television crime series CID.
“Abhishek went missing from his home on the evening of November 10. His family searched extensively before lodging a missing person’s complaint at Tejgarh police station. During the search, Kamlesh allegedly joined relatives and villagers in looking for the child, while secretly concealing the body,” SP Kaladgi said.
Police officers said Kamlesh lured Abhishek to a field on the pretext of offering him something to eat or drink and strangled him. To avoid suspicion, he allegedly moved the body from one field to another every night for four days. When the body began decomposing, he dumped it in a field, from where police recovered it on November 16,” SP Kaladgi added.
During the investigation, police found that a day before the murder, Kamlesh had burst firecrackers outside Abhishek’s house. “The child allegedly objected and used abusive language, angering the accused. Acting on evidence gathered during the probe, police interrogated him. He tried to misguide police but on Friday, Kamlesh confessed to the crime. He had been planning the murder since that incident,” said the SP.{{/usCountry}}
During the investigation, police found that a day before the murder, Kamlesh had burst firecrackers outside Abhishek’s house. “The child allegedly objected and used abusive language, angering the accused. Acting on evidence gathered during the probe, police interrogated him. He tried to misguide police but on Friday, Kamlesh confessed to the crime. He had been planning the murder since that incident,” said the SP.{{/usCountry}}
Police also found that the two families had been involved in a land dispute for nearly four years. The accused lives near the victim’s residence.
He was produced before the court, which remanded him to one day of police custody for further interrogation.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.