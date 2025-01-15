Menu Explore
MP cabinet approves ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mission’, says will eliminate poverty by 2028

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 10:27 PM IST

Improvement in the multi-dimensional poverty index, livelihood strengthening and empowerment of existing organisations are the key components of the mission

BHOPAL: The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mission’ to eliminate poverty by 2028 by economically uplifting the poor and deprived sections, the state government said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (left) addresses a press conference in Bhopal on Dec 26 (PTI File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (left) addresses a press conference in Bhopal on Dec 26 (PTI File Photo)

“Garib Kalyan Mission is mainly focused on three components such as improvement in multi-dimensional poverty index, livelihood strengthening and empowerment of existing organisations,” urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The main points of the multi-dimensional poverty index include nutrition of women and children, reducing infant mortality rate, health of pregnant women, attendance of students up to secondary class in school, availability of proper fuel for cooking food, availability of drinking water, electricity, housing and access to bank account, he added in the statement.

The minister said the mission would raise the income of the poor and deprived sections in the state to the minimum income level by economically uplifting them.

It will be jointly implemented by the panchayat and rural development and urban administration and development department with the cooperation of other departments.

Yadav announced ‘Garib Kalyan Mission-2028’ on August 15 last year.

The cabinet also approved creation of 932 new posts for establishment of police band in each district following an announcement made by Yadav in December 2023.

