Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader dies of Covid-19

Former Madhya Pradesh higher education minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxmikant Sharma, 60, died of Covid-19 on Monday.

He was admitted to a private hospital on May 12 after testing positive a day earlier. He died on May 31 due to bilateral Covid pneumonia, doctors said. Several Covid-19 patients end up getting infected with bilateral pneumonia, a serious disease that affects both lungs.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted to say, “Received sad news of demise of former minister and senior leader Laxmikant Sharmaji. I pray to God to give peace to [the] departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.”

Ex-MLA from Sironj, Sharma was away from active politics for the past few years after he was booked in the multi-layered Vyapam scam. He was arrested and sent to jail too in 2014.