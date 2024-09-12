Seven people killed after 400-yr-old wall collapses in MP’s Datia district

Seven persons were killed when a 400-year-old wall of Rajgarh Fort adjacent to a house collapsed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia town, an official said. The incident took place at around 4 am in Khalkapura area. (Representative file photo)

Expressing grief over the incident, state chief minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

Datia superintendent of police (SP) Virendra Kumar Mishra said, “A loud sound was heard at around 3:30am on Thursday by locals. When they came out, they saw that the wall of the fort had collapsed. Two people buried under the debris were immediately rescued. They were rushed to the hospital. Seven bodies were taken out from the debris in the rescue operation which lasted for nine hours.”

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in MP

In northern and central Madhya Pradesh, schools have been shut in 12 districts due to heavy rainfall.

As many as 30 villages in Dabra town, people are stranded in the floods and authorities including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are pressed into rescue operations.

“A team of 60 people is coming from Hyderabad in a special air force plane to rescue people in Dabra. The NDRF team will airlift the people by helicopter. The local administration has already evacuated 400 people stranded in the floods”, said Ruchika Chauhan, collector, Gwalior.

In Narmadapuram, the Narmada river is overflowing seven feet above the danger mark.

CM Yadav on Thursday morning held a high-level meeting where it was decided that leaves of state government officers and employees remain cancelled.