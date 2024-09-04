 3 children die in wall collapse at brick-kiln in Haryana’s Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi
3 children die in wall collapse at brick-kiln in Haryana’s Panchkula

ByShailee Dogra
Sep 04, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Victims were playing when wall suddenly collapsed, while their parents, all migrant labourers, worked at kiln in the vicinity.

Three children died, while one was injured when a wall collapsed at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district on a rainy Wednesday morning, police said.

Three children died, while one was injured when a wall collapsed at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district on a rainy Wednesday morning. (Representational photo)
The three children were identified as Rafia, 6, Mohammad Saad, 5, and Zeeshan, 2, and belonged to families of migrant workers employed at the kiln.

The injured child is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The incident took place around 11am when the children were playing while their parents worked at the kiln nearby.

Eyewitnesses said the wall suddenly collapsed, burying the four children. The workers rushed to their rescue and rushed them to hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the children’s parents belong to Uttar Pradesh and had been working at the brick kiln for 15 years.

