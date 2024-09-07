Unidentified woman murdered, partially burnt body found in Ghaziabad

Police recovered the partially burnt body of a woman from an underpass in the Behta Hajipur area of Ghaziabad early Saturday morning, said officers. They suspect that the woman believed to be around 30 years old, was murdered and then set on fire to conceal her identity. The ACP confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to solve the case. (File Photo)

The body was discovered early on Saturday by locals who then reported it to the police around 5.45am. A police team, accompanied by forensic experts, arrived at the scene and recovered the body. Assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar circle) Bhaskar Verma said, “She seemed to be aged around 30 years and the upper half portion of the body was burnt. It seemed that she was burnt with petrol. It seems that she was murdered and later burnt so that her identity should not be established. However, we have sent the body for autopsy and are awaiting reports to establish the exact cause of her death. No documents, etc., could be recovered on the body.”

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Loni Border police station. Investigators suspect that the woman may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped near the underpass. The police have launched an investigation to trace the woman’s identity and are checking for any missing persons reported in nearby areas.

The ACP confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to solve the case. “No one has so far come forward to claim the body. Our teams are working to solve the case. If there are no claimants, the last rites will be performed as per procedure, and a case of murder will be lodged,” Verma added.