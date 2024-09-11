Sub-inspector mowed down by car in Bhopal: Police

A sub-inspector was on Tuesday night allegedly mowed down by a car driven by a woman constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Wednesday. A probe is underway in the case. (Representative file photo)

The sub-inspector posted at police line in Rajgarh, Deepankar Gautam, died while undergoing treatment while constable posted at Pachor police station.

Rajgarh superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said, “Pallavi Solanki and Karan Thakur confessed their crime. Solanki hit the SI Gautam with her car near a petrol pump and dragged him. He suffered injuries to his head and legs. After committing the crime, the accused surrendered at the rural police station.”

Sub-inspector Gautam was taken to a civil hospital by locals from where he was referred to Bhopal.

He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

“The accused constable Pallavi informed police that she and Karan were in a relationship but a few weeks ago they had an altercation. Pallavi then became friends with Gautam. Later, when Pallavi and Karan resolved their issues, Gautam was unwilling to let go the friendship following which they decided to kill him”, the police officer said.

A probe is underway in the case, police said.