Punjab: Three associates of Bishnoi, Raja gangs arrested in Patiala

Three associates of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rajiv Raja gangs were arrested in two separate cases, Patiala Police said on Tuesday. The police have recovered four .32-bore pistols and 26 live cartridges from the arrested duo who belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (HT Photo)

The police have recovered four .32-bore pistols and 26 live cartridges from the suspects, who have been arrested from two separate places in Patiala, officials added.

According to the Patiala crime investigation agency (CIA), Rohit Kumar (25) and Sukhpal Singh (23), both members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were apprehended near Sanouri Adda in Patiala on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the two met in 2022 when they were incarcerated in Patiala Central Jail.

“Rohit Kumar first came close to Navpreet Singh, also known as Nav Laoria, a feared gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, during his time in Patiala Central Jail. Both were also involved in an attempted murder case of a fellow inmate therein. Over time, Rohit became an active member of the Bishnoi gang. Inside the jail, he met third suspect Sukhpal Singh, who was already serving time for a double murder, and the two came close,” CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said.

Shaminder added that Rohit and Sukhpal were planning to target a member of the rival Puneet Singh Gola gang. “The motive behind the planned attack was to avenge the murder of Rohit’s former associate, Tejpal, who was killed in April this year. Rohit had procured weapons with the intent to kill a member of the Puneet Singh Gola gang. Their arrest and the recovery of the weapons have prevented a crime,” Shaminder added.

In a separate operation, the Patiala CIA also arrested Yashraj, alias Kaka (29), a member of the Rajiv Raja gang, near Deer Park on Patiala-Dakala Road. Yashraj was wanted in connection with the murder of Patiala resident Avtar Tari.

The police recovered two .32-bore pistols and 14 live cartridges from Yashraj’s possession.