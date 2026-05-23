Three children killed as fire engulfs mud house in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

Three children were burned to death on Saturday when a fire engulfed a mud house in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday. (Representative Image/iStock)

The victims were identified as 18-month-old Ridhi Saket, Dhummu (alias Sandhya) Saket (six) and Nagendra (three).

The children were trapped inside their home and by the time villagers tried to extinguish the fire, all three were dead, police said.

Police said all victims were residents of Kashihwa village in Jamodi. The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday.

Also Read:Who is Samarth Singh? Lawyer with expertise in criminal defence, now accused in wife Twisha Sharma’s death case

“The sparks from an overhead power line fell onto bamboo and other dry materials near the house, igniting a blaze that rapidly consumed the mud structure,” police said.

“At the time of the incident, the house was locked from outside by their mother who was not in home during the time of the incident, leaving the children trapped inside,” he added.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav took immediate cognizance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced relief for the families.

“I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls. The family members of the deceased will be given an amount of ₹6 lakh each by the state government and ₹20 thousand each by the District Red Cross Society for financial assistance,” he wrote on X.