MP CM calls for CBI probe, assures support to family of woman found dead in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday assured the family of the 33-year-old woman from Noida who was found dead inside her marital home in Bhopal that the state government would provide full support in the matter, a statement from his office said. He also said a letter would be sent to the CBI regarding an investigation into the case. (PTI)

He also said a letter would be sent to the CBI regarding an investigation into the case.

Yadav said the decision on a second post-mortem of the deceased would be taken by the court. However, if the family wishes, transport arrangements would be made to shift the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi, the statement added.

Bhopal woman's family demand second post-mortem The 33-year-old woman from Noida was found dead at her marital home just five months after becoming part of a prominent legal family in Bhopal.

Her family later alleged that she had been subjected to mental harassment, abuse and pressure over dowry demands by her husband and in-laws.

The family later approached a local court in Bhopal seeking a fresh post-mortem examination. Their lawyer, Advocate Ankur Pandey, told news agency PTI that they had flagged concerns over flaws in the investigation and said the FIR had been registered three days after she was found dead.

The matter was scheduled to be heard in court on Wednesday.

Bhopal commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar also told PTI on Wednesday that the request seeking a second autopsy had been included in the case diary, but said the final decision rests with the court.

On Wednesday, Bhopal Police asked the woman's family to take custody of her body, saying there were concerns that it could start decomposing because AIIMS Bhopal does not have ultra-low temperature storage facilities.

Bhopal woman death case The Noida resident married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family accused her in-laws of mentally harassing her and subjecting her to dowry-related abuse.

Police registered the FIR against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under charges related to dowry death and harassment.

Advocate Pandey said her parents were concerned that Giribala Singh's sister, who works as a surgeon in Bhopal, could influence the second autopsy if it was conducted in the city.

The family has continued to push for another post-mortem examination, claiming that injury marks on her body had not been properly documented in the first report.

With inputs from agencies