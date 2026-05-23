Who is Samarth Singh? Lawyer with expertise in criminal defence, now accused in wife Twisha Sharma’s death case

Samarth Singh, the husband of 32-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma, was sent to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday. After remaining absconding for more than a week, he was taken into custody on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court and later appeared before the Jabalpur district court in the evening to surrender. On Friday, the BCI suspended his licence with immediate effect over allegations linked to his wife's death case.. (PTI)

The woman, who was in her 30s and originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12. Her family, however, alleged foul play and said there were injury marks on her body. They also claimed she had informed them that her husband had physically assaulted her and accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

Follow live updates related to Twisha Sharma's case here.