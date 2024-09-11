10 lakh extortion case: Gippy Grewal appears in Mohali court via video-conferencing

Punjabi singer and actor Rupinder Singh, popularly known as Gippy Grewal, on Tuesday appeared before the court through video-conferencing (VC) to record his statement in a case in which Mohali police arrested gangsters Dilpreet Singh Dahan, alias Baba, and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh as protection money from Grewal in June 2018. Grewal maintained his complaint before the court and stuck to his previous stand that he received an extortion call from gangster Baba. (HT File Photo for representation)

Grewal’s counsels Ankur Bansal and Sanjeet Singh appeared in the court of judicial magistrate first class Shweta Dass. Bansal said the singer stuck to his complaint while deposing before the court through VC.

Notably, accused Baba and Budha, who are in police custody, also appeared before the court through VC on Tuesday.

Next hearing in the case is on September 20.

In the chargesheet filed by Mohali police against gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan in October 2018, it was stated through VC, that he had demanded ₹10 lakh as protection money from Gippy Grewal.

It is noteworthy that Dahan allegedly opened fire at another Punjabi singer Parmish Verma on April 14, 2018, when the latter was returning to his residence in Mohali from Chandigarh as he had refused to pay extortion. Verma got hit in the leg but was later out of danger.

Dahan had allegedly threatened Grewal that he would meet the same fate as Verma if he failed to meet his demand, the singer-actor had told police, demanding security cover.

Police filed a challan under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the gangster in a local court. Police later filed supplementary challans in the case against other accused. Budha was later nominated in the case besides other gangsters.

Dilpreet was arrested in July, 2018 after being injured in an encounter with the Chandigarh and Punjab police near the ISBT-43, Chandigarh.

Shots fired at Grewal’s Canada home

Meanwhile in November last year, gun shots were fired outside the singer’s Vancouver house in Canada for which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility.

Bishnoi was reportedly unhappy with Grewal’s association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom he openly threatened to kill and also, allegedly, sent shooters to his house in Mumbai.