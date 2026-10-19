10kg drone-dropped heroin recovered in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 kg heroin during a joint search operation in Ferozepur, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle narcotics across the international border using a drone.

The Ferozepur police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 kg heroin during a joint search operation in Ferozepur, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle narcotics across the international border using a drone.

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“The heroin was recovered from agricultural fields of Jiwan Bhediya village under the Arif Ke police station during the search operation launched as part of intensified efforts to curb cross-border drug smuggling along the India-Pakistan border on Sunday,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

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“The consignment had been dropped by a drone sent from across the border. The recovery comes amid continued attempts by drug smugglers to use unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver narcotics into Indian territory,” the SSP said.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation to establish the origin of the consignment and further distribution.