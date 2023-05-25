Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bus rams into truck in Kathua, 11 injured

Bus rams into truck in Kathua, 11 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 25, 2023 10:38 PM IST

At least 11 passengers were injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in Kathua. The incident occurred early morning and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

At least 11 passengers were injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lakhanpur area in Kathua on Thursday morning, said officials.

Soon after the accident, a police party reached the spot and shifted the injured to government medical college in Kathua for treatment.
Soon after the accident, a police party reached the spot and shifted the injured to government medical college in Kathua for treatment.

“The bus was on its way to Delhi when it rammed into a stationary truck at Lakhanpur,” said a police officer.

Soon after the accident, a police party reached the spot and shifted the injured to government medical college in Kathua for treatment.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am. Locals were the first responders to the accident.

Though no serious injuries were reported, two injured identified as Krishan of Sunderbani in Rajouri and Mohammad Qasim of Mandi in Rajouri were hospitalised for treatment.

Other passengers were discharged after first aid. The police have taken cognizance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident truck kathua + 1 more
accident truck kathua
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out