Bus rams into truck in Kathua, 11 injured

At least 11 passengers were injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lakhanpur area in Kathua on Thursday morning, said officials. Soon after the accident, a police party reached the spot and shifted the injured to government medical college in Kathua for treatment.

“The bus was on its way to Delhi when it rammed into a stationary truck at Lakhanpur,” said a police officer.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am. Locals were the first responders to the accident.

Though no serious injuries were reported, two injured identified as Krishan of Sunderbani in Rajouri and Mohammad Qasim of Mandi in Rajouri were hospitalised for treatment.

Other passengers were discharged after first aid. The police have taken cognizance.