125 years of Kasauli Club: Plantation drive, puppetry mark penultimate day of celebrations
On the penultimate day of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Kasauli Club, residents added to the green cover of the Shivalik hills.
The sixth day of the week-long celebrations at the British-era heritage club included an environmental walk and plantation drive along the Gilbert Trail. With a blaze recently ripping through the Kasauli forests, senior officials of the forest department sensitised people on ways to tackle forest fires.
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s awareness campaign on organ donation also reaped rich dividends with 48 club members pledging their organs, and army officers inviting the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) to their units to sensitise personnel.
Club secretary Col SS Sidhu emphasised that the drive could save lives, while ROTTO nodal officer Vipin Koushal said, “Awareness generation is the first step to bring an attitude change and normalise voluntary organ donation.”
Magician Pradeep and puppeteer Sunil Bhatt held adults and children in a thrall. Joy the Band, comprising Chandigarh-based women, also regaled the audience.
