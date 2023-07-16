126 fall sick as diarrhoea breaks out in two Mohali villages

As many as 126 people have fallen sick in a diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali’s Balongi and Badmajra villages. Health department teams visiting the affected families in Mohali’s Balongi and Badmajra villages on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Additionally, three cases of cholera have also been reported from the area. The source of contamination has yet to be found.

Springing into action, the Mohali health department has set up medical camps in the villages and drinking water supply has been cut off. Water is now being supplied through water tankers.

Health teams are visiting houses and distributing oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets to affected families.

A team from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, has also collected water samples from the villages for testing.

Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur, Mohali MC joint commissioner Kiran Sharma and civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar visited the villages on Saturday to review the situation.

The SDM said water samples were collected from taps in houses, adding that medical teams, under the supervision of Gharuan senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Surinder Pal Kaur, were providing free medicines to patients through a camp.

The health department is coordinating with the district administration and other relevant departments to ensure health services are provided to the villagers.

Mohali MC joint commissioner Kiran Sharma said water tankers had been made available to supply drinking water and residents had been not to consume tap water.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said of the total cases, 47 were reported from Badmajra and 79 from Balongi. “People are being educated about preventing diarrhoea and ASHA workers are distributing ORS packets and zinc tablets from house to house. Villagers have been advised to boil water for drinking and cooking purposes,” he added.

