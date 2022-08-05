Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested

1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested

Updated on Aug 05, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra on Thursday
The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. In a statement, the STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box from fields near a hotel on NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Neeraj Mohan, Karnal

Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening.

The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. In a statement, the STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box. The STF had called a bomb disposal squad to defuse the explosives.

It also claimed that the arrested accused was involved in terror activities and he told the STF that he had come with four friends in June and planted the explosives in the fields.

The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoira said that the STF had input about the explosives and the STF team with the help of the local police recovered the explosives. He said that a special investigation team under Shahbad DSP Randhir Singh has been set up to investigate the case.

Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goel said the arrested accused belonged to Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 13, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act at Shahbad police station.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
