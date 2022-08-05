1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening.
The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. In a statement, the STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box. The STF had called a bomb disposal squad to defuse the explosives.
It also claimed that the arrested accused was involved in terror activities and he told the STF that he had come with four friends in June and planted the explosives in the fields.
The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.
Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoira said that the STF had input about the explosives and the STF team with the help of the local police recovered the explosives. He said that a special investigation team under Shahbad DSP Randhir Singh has been set up to investigate the case.
Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goel said the arrested accused belonged to Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 13, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act at Shahbad police station.
-
Two people feared drowned in Pong Lake
Two people are feared drowned in Pong Lake on the Beas River in Kangra district on Thursday. The district authorities with the help of the National Disaster Response Force have launched a search and rescue operation in the area. The missing people are Raj Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhayal village and Nikka Ram, 32, of Nandpur Bhatoli. The local administration has engaged divers to trace them.
-
AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the farmers' protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it. All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement.
-
Gurugram: Locals say revised toll fee on Sohna elevated road ‘too high’
Commuters on the newly developed Sohna elevated road, which was opened to the public last month, will now have to shell out a higher toll fee as the National Highways Authority of India has increased the rates for different categories of vehicles from Thursday, said officials. According to the new rates, a single trip in a car will cost them ₹115 per trip, increased from the previous rate of ₹45.
-
Jammu soldier killed in Uttarakhand landslide cremated with full military honours
The mortal remains of 23-year-old rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who was killed while evacuating an injured comrade from a landslide, were cremated with full military honours at his native village in Suchetgarh of RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Thursday. Central Army Commander Lt Gen Y Dimri and all ranks of the Surya Command saluted the undying spirit of Rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice.
-
Ludhiana residents startled as sonic boom rips through city
Two loud explosion-like sounds caused due to a sonic boom triggered panic among city residents on Thursday afternoon. While a loud thud was heard around 1.30pm, the second one was heard around 3.30pm across the city. Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma laid rest to speculations of an explosion and revealed that it was just a sonic boom. “We got it checked. It seemed to be just a sonic boom,” he said.
