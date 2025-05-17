130LMT wheat procured in Punjab: Kataruchak

The Punjab government has procured 100% wheat crop that arrived in the mandis during the current rabi (wheat) harvest season, food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Friday. The minister added that while the state government procured 119.24 LMT of wheat, the traders purchased 10.80 LMT. (HT File)

Kataruchak said that the state government procured the entire 130.03 lakh tonnes of wheat that arrived in the mandis till the closure of the procurement season on May 15.

The minister added that while the state government procured 119.24 LMT of wheat, the traders purchased 10.80 LMT.

“Furthermore, payments to the tune of ₹28,571 crore have been credited into the accounts of over 7 lakh farmers,” the minister said, adding that 104.51 LMT has been lifted, and the remaining would also be cleared within a few days.

To ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement, the government had set up a total of 2,885 mandis/purchase centres out of which 1,864 were regular and 1,021 were temporary centres.