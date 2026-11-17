In a major intelligence-led operation, Jammu police foiled an alleged attempt to facilitate cheating in the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistants’ examination held on Sunday.

Police personnel stand alongside the 14 persons arrested in an alleged JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant examination cheating racket, in Jammu, Monday. (PTI)

The accused tried to facilitate cheating through the clandestine use of electronic communication devices.

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“Acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding a group of individuals allegedly conspiring to facilitate the use of unfair means during the examination, Jammu police swiftly initiated action and apprehended the suspected facilitators along with electronic equipment allegedly intended for the commission of the offence,” said a police officer.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspected individuals had devised a mechanism to transmit answers to candidates appearing in the examination through modern electronic communication technology, he added.

Multiple police teams deployed around identified examination centres apprehended the suspected facilitators.

“During the operation, 14 suspected individuals were apprehended from peripheral and adjoining locations of various examination centres before the commencement of the examination. Several electronic devices, including wireless radio sets allegedly intended to facilitate the transmission of answers to candidates inside the examination halls, were recovered and seized by the police”, said the officer.

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{{^usCountry}} In this regard, three FIRs have been registered at Domana police station under the relevant provisions of law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this regard, three FIRs have been registered at Domana police station under the relevant provisions of law. {{/usCountry}}

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A special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The investigation will focus on identifying the entire network involved in the alleged conspiracy, establishing the specific roles of the suspected facilitators and beneficiaries, tracing the source and procurement of the electronic communication devices, and ascertaining the possible involvement of other individuals, officials said.