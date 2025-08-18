14-yr-old girl found murdered J&K’s Ganderbal

A 14-year-old girl was found murdered hours after she was kidnapped from near her home in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said. Ganderbal senior superintendent of police Khalil Poswal said that the girl was kidnapped from near her home in Sehpora by some individuals when she was out with her sister. (File)

Police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) after filing a case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said that the dead body of the girl, a class-7 student, was recovered in the morning from an area near a road at Sehpora Batpora in Ganderbal. The recovery of the dead body prompted anger and protests in the area seeking arrest and death penalty for the killers.

“The girl was a school student and was with her elder sister when they were targeted. The elder sister managed to escape but the younger sister was killed. She had been stabbed. We want the administration to arrest those involved and give them exemplary punishment,” said a protestor and neighbour of the victim’s family.

Ganderbal senior superintendent of police Khalil Poswal said that the girl was kidnapped from near her home in Sehpora by some individuals when she was out with her sister. “She was kidnapped and now her body has been found. We have recovered some clues. We have registered a murder case under Section 103 BNS and constituted a SIT for a detailed investigation. The age of the girl is around 14-15 years,” Poswal said.

Forensics teams took a few samples which were despatched to Chandigarh and other labs for analysis.

Poswal said that the deceased’s sister has idea of what happened but she and the rest of the family are still in trauma.

The police have called in help from their colleagues in Srinagar and are also analysing the video footage of in and around the area. “To know who were the kidnappers and what is the cause of this incident, we have also called teams from Srinagar. We have our own forensic experts here and we are also analysing the cameras on the routes for technical analysis,” he said.

The SSP sought cooperation of the people in keeping calm and also providing clues about the case.

“We ensure that we will work out this case. We request people to maintain calm. A board of doctors has also been constituted for a detailed investigation,” he said.