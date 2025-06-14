150 municipalities in Punjab to switch to mechanised sewer cleaning

Local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Friday flagged off a fleet of 730 advanced cleaning machines worth ₹39.56 crore for 150 municipalities, marking a shift from manual to mechanised sewer cleaning across the state. Local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh flagging off 730 advanced cleaning machines on Friday. (HT Photo)

The fleet includes jetting-cum-suction machines that combine high-pressure water jets with powerful suction to clear stubborn blockages, along with grab bucket machines that safely remove silt from manholes without endangering workers. For narrow lanes and congested urban areas, the administration has deployed compact mouse jetters and environment-friendly e-rickshaw mounted desilting machines that operate on battery power, according to an official spokesperson.