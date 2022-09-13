Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.5kg RDX recovered from roadside in Kaithal

1.5kg RDX recovered from roadside in Kaithal

Published on Sep 13, 2022 01:47 AM IST

The STF called a bomb disposal squad from Madhuban in Karnal to defuse the explosives and took help of the local police to cordon off the area. The traffic too was diverted from the road

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The special task force of Haryana police on Monday recovered 1.5 kg RDX from a roadside near Titram village in Kaithal district.

Police said that besides the 1.5 kg RDX, one detonator, a switch and a battery, which was fixed in a box, was also recovered from the spot. However, the police did not confirm the source of the explosives yet.

Soon after getting the information, the STF called a bomb disposal squad from Madhuban in Karnal to defuse the explosives and took help of the local police to cordon off the area. The traffic too was diverted from the road.

Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police, STF, said that they got a tip off about the explosives and the team with the help of bomb disposal squad safely defused the explosives and took it in its possession.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed, who was present at the spot, said that no arrest has been made so far but the police have started the investigation and the FIR is being registered on the complaint of the STF.

The SP said the STF had an input about the explosives and is investigating their source.

He said that police were examining the entire area and it will be opened for public movement after police completes its investigation.

This is the second such recovery of explosives from the region in over a month as the STF had recovered 1.30 kg of explosive substance from fields near a hotel on NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on August 4. In May this year, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were nabbed in Haryana’s Karnal district with arms, ammunition and IEDs.

