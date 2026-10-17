15th Khushwant Singh literary festival | October 23 to 25 | Books, big names & bold conversations await in Kasauli

Books, art, poetry and free-flowing conversations will once again bring alive the quiet hill town of Kasauli as it hosts the 15th edition of the Khushwant Singh literary festival (KSLF) next weekend. To be held from October 23 to 25, this year’s theme is ‘The Art of Disagreement: Conversation Across Divides’.

The discussions will explore disagreements, diverse viewpoints and shared experiences that shape contemporary society. (HT Photo)

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Sharing details, festival director Rahul Singh, son of late writer Khushwant Singh, said the event will feature discussions on a wide range of subjects related to literature, politics, business, technology, society, culture and the arts. The distinguished speakers include filmmaker, writer, and director Imtiaz Ali, social activist Sonam Wangchuk, 28th Chief of Army Staff General (Dr) Manoj Mukund Naravane (retd), influencer Sarthak Ahuja, actors Sandhya Mridul and Divya Dutta, journalist and military analyst Vishnu Som, and singer Satinder Sartaaj, among other well-known personalities from public life.

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The discussions will explore disagreements, diverse viewpoints and shared experiences that shape contemporary society. The sessions will be held at three venues within the Kasauli Club – the badminton court, terrace and tennis lawn.

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As part of the festival, an initiative titled ‘Writing the Next Chapter’ will offer creative workshops and activities for young audiences. The programme aims to nurture curiosity, encourage creative expression and foster a deeper interest in reading and new ideas.

“As the Festival completes 15 editions of bringing people and ideas together, it will once again highlight the enduring power of literature and dialogue. These play a vital role in encouraging critical thinking, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening relationships among people, even when their opinions differ,” said Singh.