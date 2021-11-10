16th Tibetan cabinet: Three ministers take oath

Three Kalons (ministers) of the 16th Kashag (cabinet), nominated by Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering and approved by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, were officially sworn-in at a ceremony at the Tibetan government’s headquarters in Dharamshala on Wednesday. They are Dolma Gyari, Tharlam Dolma, and Norzin Dolma.

Sonam Norbu Dagpo, the chief justice commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, administered the oath of office to the new Kalons.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament, justice commissioners, heads of the autonomous bodies and secretaries of various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Three positions of Kalons are still vacant. Dolma Gyari, a former four-term member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, has earlier served as deputy speaker for two consecutive terms and later as Kalon of Home from 2011-2016.

Tharlam Dolma, a teacher-turned-politician, has served on various key positions within the government-in-exile.

Since 2011, she is a member of the department of education council and advisory committee and is also a governing council member of the Dalai Lama institute based in Bengaluru. Norzin Dolma previously worked as a research officer, senior programme officer, acting executive director, and board of directors at the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD). She also served as the head of United Nations, European Union & human rights desk at CTA’s department of information and international relations (DIIR). She later worked as a development officer at The Tibet Fund (TTF), New York.