18 lakh MT paddy expected to arrive in Ludhiana: DC

The district administration ensured smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in the city from October 1. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said around 18 lakh metric tons of paddy was expected to arrive in the grain markets in Ludhiana.

“The administration had made all out arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of paddy in all the mandis,” he mentioned.

“There are sufficient gunny bags besides proper arrangements for lifting the consignment. Payments are already made in all the purchase centers where farmers will get payment for their produce within the stipulated time frame,” Jorwal added.

He has appealed to the farmers not to set fire crop residue in the fields as it would lead to air pollution. “The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers is lifted from the grain markets promptly and farmers will not face any problem while selling their produce.”

The deputy commissioner has asked the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies to supervise paddy procurement operations.

Jorwal has asked all the officials to ensure timely procurement, lifting and payments to the food growers. He has also assured speedy redressal of issues raised by the commission agents.