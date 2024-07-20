18-year-old girl ‘hangs self’ after spat with fiancé

Four days after coming from Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Heera Nagar of Kakowal road on Friday night. Her brother alleged that she had ended her life following a spat with her fiancé, who lives in Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that his sister’s fiancé was harassing her for dowry. Four days after coming from Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Heera Nagar of Kakowal road on Friday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Basti Jodhewal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to Civil Hospital for the postmortem.

The brother of the deceased stated that his sister had come to the city four days ago. She was engaged to a Uttar Pradesh man a year ago. She used to talk to him over the phone.

He added that on Friday while he was at work, his mother went to the market to buy vegetables. When his mother returned home, she was shocked to see her lifeless body. She raised the alarm and later alerted the police.

He alleged that his sister’s fiancé was demanding a bike and cash which led to a spat between them. Later, his sister ended her life.

ASI Harnek Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police will take appropriate action after recording the statement of the kin of the deceased.

It is the second such case in the past one month. Earlier, on June 23, a domestic help ended her life by hanging herself from a hook in her house in Sarabha Nagar six days before her marriage following a spat with her fiancé. After her death, the Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against her fiancé and arrested him.

It was her love marriage. At the time of the incident the girl was alone at home, while her parents went to the market to buy a wedding lehnga for her.