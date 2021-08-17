19-year-old washing clothes slips into Ludhiana canal, drowns

A 19-year-old woman drowned after accidentally slipping into Sidhwan Canal near Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday.

Suraj Pandey, husband of the deceased, Priya Pandey, told the police that his wife was washing clothes on the bank of Sidhwan Canal. He was standing nearby when he saw her fall into the canal after losing balance.

A labourer, Suraj screamed for help as he did not know swimming. But even onlookers were not adept at it and called the police to help rescue the woman.

“Police pressed in divers to save the woman as soon as information was received. However, she could not be traced due to the swift flow of the canal water. She was found dead after an eight-hour search and her body was fished out,” said ASI Ram Pal, the investigating officer in the case.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of the deceased’s husband.