2 arrested for ATM fraud in Panchkula; 33 cards seized

The Panchkula Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly swapping ATM cards to deceive unsuspecting victims. (Representational image)

The arrests were made following a tip-off about suspicious activity around an ATM in Sector 20, Panchkula.

ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj revealed that the arrested suspects, identified as Umesh Singh (34) and Kishna (24), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were caught while attempting to deceive ATM users.

The investigation began when police received information about two individuals loitering near an ATM, reportedly looking to switch cards with customers withdrawing cash.

Upon searching the suspects, police recovered a total of 33 ATM cards from various banks—20 from Umesh Singh and 13 from Kishna.

In their confession, the arrested individuals admitted that they intended to defraud ATM users by swapping their cards when they attempted to withdraw cash. Following the interrogation, a case was registered against the duo at the Sector 20 police station.

ACP Kamboj noted that further investigations revealed the suspects were also linked to several incidents of ATM fraud in Ambala and Kurukshetra. The accused were subsequently presented in court and have been remanded to judicial custody in Ambala as investigations continue.