Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at a Toyota Fortuner carrying three Chandigarh residents, near McDonald’s in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The occupants escaped unhurt, while the assailants fled the scene.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Singh said the occupants were travelling towards Mohali from the McDonald’s side when the assailants fired at their vehicle. (HT File)

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the shooting may be linked to a property dispute involving the occupants and another party, although the motive is yet to be established and the attackers remain unidentified.

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Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Singh said the occupants were travelling towards Mohali from the McDonald’s side when the assailants fired at their vehicle. They continued towards Mohali after the incident and informed the police. The SHO said no evidence linking the incident to gang rivalry has emerged so far.