 2 die as speeding car hits scooter in Jagraon, Ludhiana
2 die as speeding car hits scooter in Jagraon, Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:45 PM IST

The victims were identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Moga. Injured Charanjit Singh was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious

At least two men were killed died and another suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their scooter near Gurusar Chowk at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car fled after the incident, leaving the vehicle on the spot. The Ludhiana Rural police reached the spot and initiated investigation. A first-information report (FIR) against unidentified driver of the car was registered.

The victims were identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Moga. Injured Charanjit Singh was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious.

The trio were returning to Moga after paying their obeisance at Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib.

Chandigarh
