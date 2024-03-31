2 die as speeding car hits scooter in Jagraon, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:45 PM IST
The victims were identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Moga. Injured Charanjit Singh was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious
At least two men were killed died and another suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their scooter near Gurusar Chowk at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Sunday evening.
The driver of the car fled after the incident, leaving the vehicle on the spot. The Ludhiana Rural police reached the spot and initiated investigation. A first-information report (FIR) against unidentified driver of the car was registered.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
The victims were identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Moga. Injured Charanjit Singh was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious.
The trio were returning to Moga after paying their obeisance at Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib.
Share this article