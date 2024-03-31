At least two men were killed died and another suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their scooter near Gurusar Chowk at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Sunday evening. 2 die as speeding car hits scooter in Jagraon, Ludhiana

The driver of the car fled after the incident, leaving the vehicle on the spot. The Ludhiana Rural police reached the spot and initiated investigation. A first-information report (FIR) against unidentified driver of the car was registered.

The victims were identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Moga. Injured Charanjit Singh was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious.

The trio were returning to Moga after paying their obeisance at Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib.