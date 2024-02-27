2 killed after train hits their bike in Sirsa

Two persons were killed after their bike was hit by Gorakh Dham express train in Sirsa on Monday. As the Haryana police had stocked up barricades on the main roads, people are using shorter routes to come to Sirsa. Two people were coming towards Sirsa when their bike was hit by a train when they tried to cross the railway tracks near the Ghaggar river bridge. Two persons were killed after their bike was hit by Gorakh Dham express train in Sirsa on Monday. As the Haryana police had stocked up barricades on the main roads, people are using shorter routes to come to Sirsa. (Representational image)

Sirsa government railway police in-charge Ranbir Singh said that they got information that two unknown men were killed after their bike was hit by a train and they are trying to identify the victims. He said a case was registered.