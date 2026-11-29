Two cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned into the Navy on Saturday at a passing-out parade reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala.

Anutaj Singh from Gurdaspur and Akshansh Aggarwal from Fatehgarh Sahib were commissioned into the Navy at a passing-out parade on Saturday. more less

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The newly commissioned officers are Anutaj Singh from Gurdaspur and Akshansh Aggarwal from Fatehgarh Sahib. Anutaj’s parents are government schoolteachers, while Akshansh belongs to a business family.

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Around 200 cadets from the Mohali institute have joined the armed forces. Congratulating the officers, Punjab minister Aman Arora said their achievement reflected the institute’s efforts to provide opportunities to talented youth from diverse backgrounds and encourage them to serve the country.

MRSAFPI director Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan (retd) said the institute’s tally included 26 officers commissioned into the Navy. He added that admissions to its 17th course were open until December 15, 2026. The entrance examination will be held on January 3, 2027.