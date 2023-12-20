2008-09 medical officers’ recruitment: Punjab VB books PPSC ex-chairman, 5 members, one held

A day before the hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for committing irregularities during the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the year 2008-09. The SIT was formed on a petition filed by late DGP KPS Gill, who had filed a writ in HC over the alleged wrongdoings in PPSC.

One PPSC member Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, an ex-MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids are on to arrest the remaining accused.

Disclosing this here today, VB’s official spokesperson said this case has been registered based on an enquiry report of the special investigation team (SIT). The accused nominated in this case include SK Sinha, chairman (deceased), Brig (retd) DS Grewal (deceased), Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, DS Mahal and Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of former minister Lal Singh and Anil Sarin, BJP spokesperson.

The VB spokesperson added that the high court had ordered to constitute a SIT on November 22, 2013, to enquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212.

The VB spokesperson further informed that the SIT, comprising of two members namely MS Baali, joint commissioner CBI (retd) and Suresh Arora, the then director general (vigilance), submitted its report in the high court in 2016 siting irregularities in the entire selection process of 312 doctors during 2008-2009.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at VB police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the then chairman and four members of the panel.