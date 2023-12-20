close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2008-09 medical officers’ recruitment: Punjab VB books PPSC ex-chairman, 5 members, one held

2008-09 medical officers’ recruitment: Punjab VB books PPSC ex-chairman, 5 members, one held

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
Dec 20, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Probe agencies spokesperson said PPSC member Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, an ex-MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested while raids are on to arrest the remaining accused

A day before the hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for committing irregularities during the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the year 2008-09.

The SIT was formed on a petition filed by late DGP KPS Gill, who had filed a writ in HC over the alleged wrongdoings in PPSC.
The SIT was formed on a petition filed by late DGP KPS Gill, who had filed a writ in HC over the alleged wrongdoings in PPSC.

One PPSC member Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, an ex-MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids are on to arrest the remaining accused.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Disclosing this here today, VB’s official spokesperson said this case has been registered based on an enquiry report of the special investigation team (SIT). The accused nominated in this case include SK Sinha, chairman (deceased), Brig (retd) DS Grewal (deceased), Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, DS Mahal and Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of former minister Lal Singh and Anil Sarin, BJP spokesperson.

The SIT was formed on a petition filed by late DGP KPS Gill, who had filed a writ in HC over the alleged wrongdoings in PPSC.

The VB spokesperson added that the high court had ordered to constitute a SIT on November 22, 2013, to enquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212.

The VB spokesperson further informed that the SIT, comprising of two members namely MS Baali, joint commissioner CBI (retd) and Suresh Arora, the then director general (vigilance), submitted its report in the high court in 2016 siting irregularities in the entire selection process of 312 doctors during 2008-2009.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at VB police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the then chairman and four members of the panel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out