2022 killing: Woman held for cold-blooded murder of teen at Ludhiana civil hospital

About one-and-a-half years after the cold-blooded murder of a teen in the emergency ward of the civil hospital, the police arrested a woman, who is the mother of the key accused, in connection with the case. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

With this, 11 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while one is yet to be arrested.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, the woman, who was arrested on Friday, was present at the civil hospital at the time of the incident on July 14, 2022 and was instigating her son and his aides to kill the boy.

The accused has been identified as Seema of EWS Colony. She is the mother of one of the key accused, Saurav.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, SHO at Division number 2 police station, stated that the police arrested the accused on Friday near Cheema Chowk following a tip-off. The police on Saturday produced the woman before the court, which remanded her in two days police custody.

The SHO said that the name of the woman surfaced during investigation which revealed that the woman was present at the civil hospital when a group of revelers had hacked the victim to death. The woman was allegedly instigating her son and his aides to kill the boy.

Further, the SHO added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

A group of revelers had hacked the 15-year-old boy of EWS Colony to death after barging in the emergency ward of the civil hospital on July 14, 2022 following a minor scuffle. The boy along with his elder brother had come to the civil hospital to get Medico Legal Report following a scuffle with the accused.

The assailants had chopped the victim’s fingers and injured his elder brother. The assailants vandalised the windowpane and door of the emergency ward. After executing the murder, the accused managed to escape. A murder case was registered against the accused at Division number 2 police station.