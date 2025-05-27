Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
21-year-old man shot dead near Sector 91 light point in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2025 10:18 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Hemant Kumar, was a native of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently living in a rented house in Mohali’s Madanpura village with his brother Amit Kumar

A 21-year-old man was shot dead by three men over a monetary dispute near the Sector-91 light point on Sunday night.

The Industrial Area Phase-8 outpost police and the Phase-1 SHO rushed to the scene and took Hemant to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as Hemant Kumar, was a native of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently living in a rented house in Mohali’s Madanpura village with his brother Amit Kumar.

In his statement to police, Amit said Hemant was unmarried and worked as a driver. He had financial dealings with three men, Sandeep, Gabbar and Rizwan.

A few days ago, they had a quarrel over a money dispute, but it was resolved by some bystanders. However, around 10 pm on Sunday, the trio cornered Hemant near the Sector-91 light point. A fight broke out, during which one of the accused shot Hemant in the chest, before fleeing with the other accused.

Passersby noticed Hemant lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and informed the PCR. The Industrial Area Phase-8 outpost police and the Phase-1 SHO rushed to the scene and took Hemant to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Investigating officer Devinder Singh said based on a statement given by Hemant’s brother, Phase-1 police station had registered a murder case against the accused.

He added that multiple police parties had been despatched to different places to arrest the accused.

