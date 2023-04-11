Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27-year-old dies due to drug overdose in Ludhiana, FIR against friend

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
The victim was an air conditioner mechanic; his autopsy report confirmed the cause of death due to drug overdose on Tuesday

A 27-year-old man, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kakka village of Meharban on April 9, had died of drug overdose, police said on Tuesday.

The Meharban police lodged an FIR against his friend Vishal of Love Kush Colony of Moti Nagar area under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. (Getty images)

The victim was an air conditioner mechanic. His autopsy report confirmed the cause of death on Tuesday.

The Meharban police lodged an FIR against his friend Vishal of Love Kush Colony of Moti Nagar area under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The father of the victim, said that on April 8, at around 10pm, Vishal came to his hose and took his son with him saying that his brother has met with an accident at Tajpur road and needed help. The family initiated a search for the victim when he did not return. His phone was also switched off.

On the next morning, the victim’s dead body was found near Kakka village.

Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, said that the victim’s father alleged that Vishal administered drugs to his son due to which he died.

Doctors, who performed postmortem, confirmed that he died of drug overdose. They said that old marks of injections have also been found on the body.

