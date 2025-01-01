286 drones seized along India-Pak border in ‘24: BSF

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted numerous large-scale operations along the India-Pakistan border in 2024, with Punjab’s Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts emerging as key hotspots. The increasing use of drones for trafficking heroin, arms, and ammunition has posed significant challenges for the BSF. (Sourced)

The Ferozepur sector, including Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts, alone accounted for 87 of the 286 drones intercepted along the border this year, highlighting the increasing use of drones in illicit activities.

The increasing use of drones for trafficking heroin, arms, and ammunition has posed significant challenges for the BSF, despite enhanced counter-drone measures.

According to the BSF Punjab frontier, 2024 saw the seizure of 70.99 kg of heroin, nine firearms with 158 rounds of ammunition, 87 drones, and the apprehension of nine Indian and eight Pakistani nationals in the Ferozepur sector alone.

A security official on condition of anonymity said that despite significant successes in intercepting drones, some drones managed to return undetected after delivering contraband.

“Most of the seized narcotics and arms in Punjab were trafficked via drones. Explosives used in recent attacks on police stations in the state were also smuggled through this method. Damaged drones discovered in fields suggest that smugglers often retrieved their payloads before the BSF intervened,” he said.

“GPS analysis of intercepted drones has pointed to the involvement of Pakistan-based agencies, further emphasising the critical need for advanced technical countermeasures. The force has called for heightened troop alertness and continued technological upgrades to effectively combat these cross-border intrusions,” he added.

BSF uplifts border communities

Beyond its security role, the BSF has uplifted border communities through its Civic Action Program (CAP). In November 2024, the force conducted a 491km cycle rally to raise awareness about drug abuse among youth. The BSF has distributed teaching materials to children in remote areas and organised 23 medical camps in Hazara and Babha Haji villages, offering healthcare and vaccinations. The force also organised cultural activities and sports events to foster trust and strengthen ties with border residents.