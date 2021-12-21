28-year-old man found poisoned in Mohali’s Zirakpur

The local police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old man was found poisoned to death at his rented accommodation in a housing society in Zirakpur.

According to police, the deceased, who was a native of Hansi in Hisar, Haryana, was married and had a minor daughter, but was living here in a live-in relationship with a woman.

While police suspect it is a case of suicide, the deceased’s father alleged that his son had been poisoned by the woman he was living with.

Investigating officer ASI Gurnam Singh said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and recorded the statement of the deceased’s father. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy, whose report is awaited.

Police said the incident came to light when the youth was rushed to a local hospital by neighbours, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.