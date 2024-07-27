 3 kids among 11 hurt in stray dog attack in Kharar society - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
3 kids among 11 hurt in stray dog attack in Kharar society

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 27, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Stray dog attacks 11 people, including children and laborers, in Rose Villa society, Kharar. Five-year-old referred to hospital with serious injuries.

A stray dog attacked around 11 persons, including three children and labourers, in Rose Villa society of Kharar on Friday afternoon.

A six-year-old, Sushmita, was sitting in her shanty when the dog bit her leg. (HT FIle photo for representation)
The injured are Bunty, 24, Riya Chauhan, 19, Rahul Kumar, 10, Siddharth Sharma, 38, Meera Devi, 33, Sushmita, 6, Parkash Singh, 60, Bahadur Singh, 50, Sachin, 5, Maneesha, 13, and Mohan Kumar, 22, all residents of the society.

Five-year-old Sachin sustained injuries on his eyes, face and head, and has been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh. The dog also bit his 13-year-old sister Maneesha on her leg. Their father, Ved Prakash, said, “I was working in the society while my children were playing when the stray dog attacked them. After a lot of effort, we managed to get Sachin out of its jaws.”

A six-year-old, Sushmita, was sitting in her shanty when the dog bit her leg.

Six injured were referred to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali.

Dr Garima, who is handling the dog bite cases at the civil hospital, said a child sustained a serious injury above the eye, and a woman was also severely injured.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 kids among 11 hurt in stray dog attack in Kharar society
