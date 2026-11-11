3 killed as car rams into tractor-trolley in Sirsa

Three people aged between 25 and 30, were killed after their car rammed into the rear of a tractor-trolley loaded with straw near Nahrana village in Sirsa district, the police said.

The mangled remains of the car that rammed into a tractor-trolley near Nahrana village in Sirsa on Tuesday. (HT)

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According to the information, the victims were travelling in a Tata Tiago car from Bhattu towards Nathusari Chopta when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with straw that was reportedly parked on the road near Nahrana village.

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According to the police, the impact of the collision was so severe that two occupants, identified as Sandeep Kumar, resident of Pili Mandori village and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Dhani Gopal village died on the spot. Whereas, Naresh Kumar of Kirtan village in Hisar district sustained critical injuries.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, from where doctors referred him to Agroha Medical College in view of his serious condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the medical college. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} On receiving information, the police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Nathusari Chopta police station incharge Pramod Kumar told media persons that the bodies have been sent for the postmortem and the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and efforts were being made to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On receiving information, the police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Nathusari Chopta police station incharge Pramod Kumar told media persons that the bodies have been sent for the postmortem and the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and efforts were being made to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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