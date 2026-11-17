Three people were killed and two others injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge near Pashada, close to Sandh Chhainchi, in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Monday morning, officials said.

Rampur SHO Ramesh Negi said the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

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The deceased have been identified as Rama Nand, 60, Om Prakash, 41 and Hamendra, 37, all residents of Jagocha village. The injured, driver Rakesh Kumar, 58, and Ravinder Kumar, 38, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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According to preliminary information, the accident took place during the wee hours when the car, carrying five residents of Jagocha village, reportedly went out of control before plunging nearly 700-800 feet into a gorge. The occupants were returning home after attending a wedding function in Sundha.

Local residents informed the Rampur police, who launched a rescue operation to evacuate the injured. The bodies were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, in Rampur.

Rampur SHO Ramesh Negi said the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} Shimla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shimla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

12 tourists hurt as tempo traveller veers off road in Kullu

As many as 12 people were injured when a tempo traveller they were travelling in veered off the road in Kullu district on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from Bhuntar towards Manikaran when the accident happened, according to police.

Preliminary information suggests that 12 people, including the driver, were on board the vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number.

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The injured have been identified as Shubha Sumita Jaina (29), Sushmita Jaina (55), Ranjan Jaina (67), Manju Rani Jaina (58), Tapas Kumar Jaina (31), Rashmi Ranjan Jaina (58), Sharad Das (58), Divanshu Shekhar (8), Gayatri (28), Divya Kant Pradhan (32), and Sarita Das (50)—all belonging to the same family from Bhubaneswar, Odisha—along with the driver, Sunil (34), a resident of Haryana. All the injured were shifted to the regional hospital in Kullu for medical treatment.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the incident and further legal action would be taken as per procedure.