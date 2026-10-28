3 months after research scholar’s electrocution: Panjab University inquiry flags glaring safety gaps

Nearly three months after 28-year-old Panjab University (PU) PhD scholar Jyoti Yadav died of suspected electrocution while walking through a waterlogged stretch on the South Campus amid a downpour, a campus-wide safety audit carried out by the varsity has flagged concerns with regards to road safety, electrical safety, civil and building safety, and fire safety.

The audit was carried out following directions from Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of the varsity. (HT File)

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The university has earmarked ₹3 crore for road-related work and drawn up a phased plan to address infrastructure deficiencies, with immediate interventions, temporary risk-reduction measures and long-term projects requiring budgetary support.

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The audit was carried out following directions from Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of the varsity. The research scholar had been walking to her department – microbiology – from her hostel when she is believed to come in contact with some exposed wires on a waterlogged stretch that led to her immediate death at the spot. A worker crossing the area on a cycle had later discovered her unconscious and removed her body with the help of a wooden stick.

Parallel SDM-led inquiry also found glaring deficiencies

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{{^usCountry}} An SDM-led inquiry committee, which was conducting a parallel probe, and had submitted its report earlier, did not conclusively establish the medical cause of Jyoti’s death. It stated that the postmortem examination had not provided a definite opinion, and samples, including viscera, were sent for further forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An SDM-led inquiry committee, which was conducting a parallel probe, and had submitted its report earlier, did not conclusively establish the medical cause of Jyoti’s death. It stated that the postmortem examination had not provided a definite opinion, and samples, including viscera, were sent for further forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

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The report, however, flagged a 400 sq mm low-tension cable at the spot where Yadav had died. It stated that the cable had a damaged or defective outer sheath, while its armouring also appeared damaged. A section of the cable was found lying partially above ground between electrical pillar boxes and the footpath, it was stated.

The report also flagged deficiencies in inspection, maintenance, supervision and safety management. It recommended that responsibility be examined across the electrical maintenance hierarchy, including the concerned sub-divisional engineer, executive engineer, junior engineer in charge, electrical inspector and other maintenance staff. It also recommended proper protection and repair of exposed or damaged wiring, regular maintenance, mandatory pre-monsoon inspections, assessment of electrical hazards linked to waterlogging, clearly defined staff responsibilities and emergency standard operating procedures. Two engineering officials were suspended following the incident, but the university later revoked their suspension before the magisterial inquiry was completed.

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What the varsity led probe found

The university’s audit, meanwhile, goes beyond the electrical infrastructure at the incident site. It identified several damaged road stretches, which are in need of repairs. Accordingly, an amount of ₹3 crore was approved to improve road safety across the campus. The report also highlighted damaged junction boxes, which may prove an electrical hazard during rains. It also flagged stretches lacking closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and signboards, and areas requiring fencing to prevent exposure to hazards among others.

The PU inquiry also found that fire extinguishers, though installed at several places, have not been refilled for years on.

It also recommended installation of additional sprinklers.

It was also found that some low-lying areas on campus get waterlogged due to water flowing in from outside the campus.

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To prevent this, the municipal corporation has provided funds for drainage-related work and started work on the ground, according to the university. At the Sector 14-15 roundabout, an existing pipeline is to be modified, while additional pipeline work and pumping arrangements are planned to improve water disposal.

PU registrar YP Verma said the safety audit report had been sent to the Chancellor and corrective measures are underway. Separately, the university has moved forward on its assurance of employment to Jyoti’s younger brother, who has an ITI qualification in electrical work. Verma said the vice-chancellor had approved the file concerning the job.