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3 Punjab-origin men convicted of couple’s murder in Canada

Prosecutors told the court the three had planned to rob, kill the couple, and they stole credit cards, cheques and a power washer from the house

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Abbotsford : Three Indian-origin men have been found guilty of first-degree murder by a court in Canada in connection with the killing of a couple in Abbotsford, according to local broadcaster CBC News.

British Columbia Supreme Court justice Brenda Brown on Friday ruled that Gurkaran Singh, Abhijeet Singh and Khushveer Toor played a willing and integral role in the couple’s murder, the broadcaster reported.

Arnold and Joanne De Jong were found dead in their Abbotsford residence in May 2022.

Four years later, British Columbia Supreme Court justice Brenda Brown on Friday ruled that Gurkaran Singh, Abhijeet Singh and Khushveer Toor played a willing and integral role in the couple’s murder, the broadcaster reported.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that the murders were financially motivated and rejected defence arguments that the deaths resulted from a robbery that went wrong, the report said.

Prosecutors told the court the three men had jointly planned to rob and kill the couple, and they stole credit cards, cheques and a power washer from the house.

The three men worked together for a cleaning company owned by Abhijeet Singh, which had previously carried out work at the De Jongs’ home.

Sentencing for the three is scheduled for May 28.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 Punjab-origin men convicted of couple’s murder in Canada
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 Punjab-origin men convicted of couple’s murder in Canada
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