30-year-old cycling to work hit by car in Chandigarh, dies

A 30-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a speeding car while cycling to work early in the morning. The accident occurred around 9.15 am on July 12 near the 33/34/44/45 chowk on Sector 33-34 dividing road.

According to the FIR, the victim, Atul Kumar, was cycling with his friend, Ankit Bajpai, when a white Maruti Swift car, driven recklessly at high speed, struck Atul’s cycle from behind. The impact was so severe that Atul was dragged along the road before his head collided forcefully with a tree. He lost consciousness on the spot.

Victim Atul Kumar and his friend Ankit were employed with Classic 44 Restaurant in Sector 34 and were commuting on bicycles from their rented accommodation in Sector 45 to work at the time of the incident.

Ankit, who was riding behind Atul, rushed to his aid. The car driver, later identified as Akshu Jain, resident of Sector 126, Mohali, also stopped to help. Together, they took Atul to Healing Hospital in Sector 34, from where he was referred to Livasa Hospital, Sector 71, Mohali. Due to the severity of his head and body injuries, Atul was later shifted to GMCH-32, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the eyewitness account and medical reports, the police registered an FIR dated July 12 at police station Sector 34 under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, 2023, against Akshu Jain.